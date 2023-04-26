Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:05 PM Start)

Wednesday, April 26, 2023lGame # 17

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lake County Captains (10-5) at Dayton Dragons (6-10)

RH Reid Johnston (2-0, 1.00) vs. RH Carson Rudd (1-2, 7.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 6, Dayton 5. The Dragons led 5-1 after six innings before the Captains scored three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to win. Blake Dunn reached base five times for Dayton, going 3 for 3 with a walk and HBP. The Dragons stranded 12 runners and left men in scoring position over six consecutive innings from the third through the eighth. Both teams drew eight walks in the game.

Team Notes

The Dragons have collected 38 hits over their last four games to raise their team batting average from .177 to .201.

The Dragons team ERA over their last 10 games is 3.03, second best in the MWL over the time period (April 14-25). They have lowered the team ERA on the year from 5.54 to 3.98 over those 10 games.

Injuries have been a major issue for the Dragons. Jay Allen II, the Reds #13 prospect, suffered a thumb injury on April 8. He was placed on the 60-day injured list, effective April 9. Starting pitcher Chase Petty, the top-rated pitching prospect in the entire Reds organization, was expected to anchor the Dragons starting rotation but remains in Arizona after he got a late start to spring training due to an arm injury. Shortstop Edwin Arroyo missed the entire first homestand (6 games) with a hip injury. First baseman Ruben Ibarra missed the first 15 games with a hamstring injury.

Player Notes

Blake Dunn has been one of the MWL's best players so far in 2023. He leads the league in on-base percentage (.518), is second in OPS (.1.068), is fourth in batting average (.350), is sixth in slugging percentage (.550), and second in stolen bases (9). Mat Nelson is tied for 3rd in the MWL in home runs with three.

Dunn has a five-game hitting streak, matching Michael Trautwein for longest by a Dayton player in 2023. Dunn is 8 for 16 (.500) with four stolen bases during the five games.

Starting pitcher Thomas Farr is 10th in ERA (2.40), fifth in opponent batting average (.154) and third in WHIP (0.80). Julian Aguiar is seventh in strikeouts (19). Jose Acuna is first in WHIP (0.75) and eighth in opponent batting average (.170). Hunter Parks is fourth in opponent batting average (.146) and sixth in WHIP (0.82).

Austin Callahan over his last seven games is 10 for 25, .400, with four doubles.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 27 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Aaron Davenport (0-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-2, 6.75)

Friday, April 28 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Will Dion (1-0, 2.08) at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 2.40)

Saturday, April 29 (1:05 pm): Lake County RH Tommy Mace (0-0, 4.05) at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (0-0, 2.70)

Sunday, April 30 (1:05 pm): Lake County LH Ryan Webb (1-0, 3.00) at Dayton RH Jose Acuna (2-0, 2.70)

