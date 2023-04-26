South Bend Cubs Partner with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to United States Military

SOUTH BEND, IN- In what is a weekend that is always filled with thankfulness, emotion, and thrilling baseball, the South Bend Cubs will once again host Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 as the Cubs face off with the Dayton Dragons. As presented by Legacy Heating & Air, the organization will dedicate Memorial Day Weekend to honoring our men and women in uniform.

Every year, the South Bend Cubs love nothing more than welcoming our active military members and veterans to Four Winds Field. By showing their Military Identification Card, those coming to Downtown South Bend can receive two free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday's game. Those wishing to head to the ballpark that weekend can pick up their tickets at the Four Winds Field Box Office.

"As an organization, every single front office and gameday staff member puts so much work into planning and hosting Military Appreciation Weekend," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "I know I speak for everyone here in saying that we would not be able to do what we do without our brave men and women serving and protecting us. In turn, it is up to us to thank them properly, and that's what I enjoy doing most each and every Memorial Day in seeing all of our heroes enjoy a game at our ballpark."

"We are proud to partner with the South Bend Cubs in an effort to express our gratitude to those in uniform serving today and those who have served in the past," Legacy Heating & Air President Tony Cook said. "We thank you for your time, bravery, and sacrifice for this country. It is the home of the free because of the brave."

To be a part of thanking and honoring all military members at Four Winds Field on Memorial Day Weekend, purchase your tickets online or calling 574-235-9988.

