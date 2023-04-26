Sky Carp Stay Hot Against Wisconsin

April 26, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had some fight in them on Wednesday afternoon, but they dropped a 7-4 decision to the Western Division-leading Beloit Sky Carp on Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, The Rattlers rallied from two early deficits, but four Beloit relievers combined for 7-1/3 scoreless innings while the Beloit offense received to huge two-out hits to take the lead and eventually pull away from the Timber Rattlers.

The Sky Carp (12-5) took the lead on an error after a spectacular catch in the top of the first inning. Jacob Berry was at the plate with Dalvy Rosario at second and Davis Bradshaw at first with no outs. Berry hit a fly ball down the line in left. Je'Von Ward made the catch just before running into the waist-high fence in foul territory. Rosario tagged to go to third on the catch and scored when Ward's throw to the cutoff man was wild.

Wisconsin (7-10) answered with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run double by Joe Gray Jr.

Joshua Zamora got Beloit the lead back in the top of the second when he cracked a three-run home run.

The Rattlers responded again in the bottom of the second. Jose Acosta knocked in a run with a two-out triple. Gray tied the game with a single to score Acosta.

Zamora had a hand in putting Beloit ahead one more time. He doubled with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. Rosario followed with a sharp single up the middle to score Zamora for a 5-4 advantage.

Yiddi Cappe gave the Sky Carp a little breathing room in the top of the ninth inning with a two-out, two-run home run.

The Rattlers went down in order in the bottom of the ninth and dropped their third straight game.

Gray led the way for the Rattlers with two hits and three RBI.

Jose Acosta had three hits off the Wisconsin bench. He entered the game as a pinch runner after Eric Brown Jr was hit by a pitch from Beloit starting pitcher Chris Mokma in the first inning.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday night. Stiven Cruz (0-1, 4.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Beloit has named Edgar Sanchez (0-1, 9.35) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Tomorrow is your chance to try some of the new craft beers available around Neuroscience Group Field on a Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are 21 and older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 on this night. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, the broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:20pm. Fans can listen on the radio, on the First Pitch app, or at this link. The internet video feed is available to subscribers of Bally Live, too.

R H E

BEL 130 100 002 - 7 10 0

WIS 220 000 000 - 4 8 2

HOME RUNS:

BEL:

Joshua Zamora (1st, 2 on in 2nd inning off Cameron Wagoner, 1 out)

Yiddi Cappe (3rd, 1 on in 9th inning off Michele Vassalotti, 2 out)

WP: Jake Schrand (1-0)

LP: Cameron Wagoner (1-3)

SV: Matt Pushard (3)

TIME: 2:37

ATTN: 2,111

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.