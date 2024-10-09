Where Does this Season's Louisville City FC Squad Rank Among the All-Time Greats?: USL All Access

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr go deep on where this Louisville City FC team ranks in club history, and in league history, after winning the Players' Shield for the first time, and dissect the postgame comments from veteran defender Amadou Dia and Head Coach Danny Cruz as the club now sets its sights on earning a third star above its crest.

Watts and Kerr also discuss what Detroit City FC needs to do to make a run in the postseason as it closes in on its third consecutive trip to the postseason. They also dig into Las Vegas Lights FC as it clinches a postseason berth for the first time, and whether the side can make a serious run at a Championship title, and take a look at the playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conference after key results over the past weekend.

