Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at El Paso Locomotive FC

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Road Tripping: San Antonio kicks off a two-match road swing this week in El Paso. SAFC enters having won two of its last three matches on the road.

Back in Copa Tejas: SAFC travels to El Paso to decide the 2024 Copa Tejas trophy. San Antonio and El Paso are competing head-to-head for the trophy this season after RGV ceased operations in the offseason, with El Paso taking a 1-0 victory over SAFC in June. The last two seasons, SAFC has swept both the Copa Tejas trophy for head-to-head record against El Paso and RGV, as well as the shield, which is awarded to the USL Championship, MLS, NWSL or USL League One side with the highest point-per-game total.

Difference Maker: Forward Luis Solignac has scored in all of San Antonio's road wins this season, including back-to-back game-winning goals against Monterey Bay and Oakland. The Argentine has the second-most goals on the team this year with four on the campaign so far. Solignac previously played with SAFC in 2020, leading the squad with 8 goals scored in the campaign.

USL Championship Match #31 - San Antonio FC at El Paso Locomotive FC

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Kickoff: 8:0 0 p.m. CT

Stadium : Southwest University Park, El Paso, TX

Where to Watch : ESPN+

Stats : USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 9-14-7 (34 pts; 10 th in Western Conference)

El Paso Locomotive FC: 7-16-7 (28 pts; 12 th in Western Conference)

All-time Series : SAFC leads the all-time series over its in-state rivals 5-4-3. El Paso grabbed its first-ever win at Toyota Field back in June, a 1-0 victory.

United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 9, 2024

