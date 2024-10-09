Danny Dichio Earns Coach of the Month Honors for September

October 9, 2024

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC Head Coach Danny Dichio

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC Head Coach Danny Dichio(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Today, the USL Championship announced that Detroit City FC head coach Danny Dichio has been named the league's Coach of the Month for September after he led the squad to a 3-2-0 record with huge wins over the leaders of both conferences, New Mexico United and Louisville City FC. Le Rogue also defeated Monterey Bay FC on the road and drew against El Paso Locomotive and Charleston Battery.

Detroit City FC is on a six-match unbeaten streak in league play, dating back to August 24, their longest since going seven matches without a loss between August 2022 and October 2022 under Trevor James.

Dichio joined Le Rouge ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season after serving as an assistant coach under Mark Briggs at Sacramento Republic in 2022 and 2023. Before his stint at Sacramento, Dichio spent over a decade coaching in the Toronto FC youth setup after a storied playing career.

This is the third time a Le Rouge head coach has won Coach of the Month since the club joined the league ahead of the 2022 season. Sporting Director Trevor James won Coach of the Month honors in April of 2022, and Dichio was named the first Coach of the Month in the 2024 season after a perfect 3-0-0 start in March.

Dichio earned the award with 67 percent of the ballot. Hartford Athletic's Brendan Burke finished second on 21 percent as his side completed an undefeated month in which it did not concede a goal, earning two wins and two draws to remain in the hunt for the postseason in the Eastern Conference.

The USL Championship's Coach of the Month award is voted upon by the USL Championship National Media Panel and the USL Championship Technical Committee, with each group responsible for 50 percent of the overall vote.

