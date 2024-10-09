El Paso Locomotive FC Host San Antonio FC in Copa Tejas Clash

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - It's Copa Tejas night at Southwest University Park as El Paso Locomotive FC will fight for a chance to lift the trophy for the first time since 2021 against in-state rivals San Antonio FC.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC VS SAN ANTONIO FC - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2024 @ 7 P.M. MT - SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK

Watch: ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News app

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

ALL-TIME SERIES

This will be the 13th meeting between the in-state rivals and the Locos will look to secure the 2024 season sweep against San Antonio, as well as its first home win against the visitors since 2021.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

There's no doubt that defense has been the Locos' key factor in recent matches, shutting out six of its last 10 opponents while combining for 181 clearances, 98 won tackles, 68 interceptions and 34 saves in that same time frame.

A key addition to that backline is undoubtedly Arturo "Palermo" Ortiz, who has donned the captain's armband in El Paso's two wins. Since making his debut in a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the Mexican international is on a path to prove that he is still capable of performing at a high level. In his three matches for the Locos, Palermo has contested all 270 available minutes while registering eight clearances, five blocks, four interceptions and three won tackles.

Alongside him is defender Tony Alfaro, who has been very solid in the back for El Paso since returning from a lengthy injury. He was recently named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week for his performance against Tulsa in which he recorded eight clearances, five recoveries and 5 of 7 aerial duels. With the way the standings are sitting now right now, the Locos need to secure a win to make sure it gives itself the best off of remaining in playoff contention.

"We know we have to win," Alfaro said in a post-training interview. "Whether we want to look at the table or not, we just have to take care of our performances to make sure we get as many points as we can and we'll let the table figure itself out."

SAN ANTONIO FC

San Antonio snapped its two-match losing streak with an impressive upset performance against Sacramento Republic FC, recording a 2-1 victory at home to grab a crucial three points. Now facing the quick turnaround, SAFC will come into Southwest University Park boosted with confidence as it seeks to clinch a Copa Tejas three-peat.

One person who the Locos will be familiar with is Luis "Lucho" Solignac, who is set to make his return to El Paso since leaving at the end of last season and will face his former side for the first time this year. As El Paso's all-time leading goal scorer, Solignac is quite familiar with putting the ball into the back of the net at Southwest University Park and he'll be eager to do so again as San Antonio fights for a playoff berth.

