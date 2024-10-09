JJ Williams Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC's JJ Williams has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following a breakout performance in the club's 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday. Thanks to an important goal and assist in the second half, which marked his first multi-contribution match this season, Williams earned his first league honor of 2024.

As the Ocean State club entered the second half with a 1-0 lead, Khano Smith's men continued to pile on pressure in an effort to put the match away. As the 70th minute approached, Williams sent a sharp pass down the left wing to a sprinting Noah Fuson. Taking advantage of the inch-perfect pass from Williams, Fuson cut inside the 18-yard-box and sent in a perfect curler past Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr. The effort tapped the inside of the far post and bounced into the back of the net to double RIFC the lead.

After Tampa Bay answered Fuson's goal two minutes later, Williams added to his Team of the Week resume in the 85th minute. In reverse fashion from the previous goal, Fuson found Williams with a direct entry pass that split the Tampa Bay defense. The Montgomery, Alabama native found himself one-on-one with Farr on the end of the pass and used the outside of his right foot to loop the ball past the keeper to give RIFC a 3-1 lead in the final minutes of regulation. Williams' goal marked the first against his former club after the striker made 31 appearances with Tampa in 2023 before signing with RIFC in the offseason.

After linking up with Williams for both goals, Fuson was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench. Collecting his ninth assist in the match, Fuson now leads the league in assists and the race for the USL Championship Golden Playmaker.

Williams is the 23rd Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

20 July 23 Zachary Herivaux Player of the Week

21 July 30 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

July Aug. 7 Khano Smith Coach of the Month

25 Aug. 27 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

26 Sept. 3 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

29 Sept. 24 Noah Fuson Team of the Week

30 Oct. 1 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

30 Oct. 1 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

30 Oct. 1 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

31 Oct. 8 JJ Williams Team of the Week

Up next, Rhode Island FC continues its two-match home stretch against Loudoun United FC for its second-to-last home match of the season on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

