Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC midfielder Jojea Kwizera has been called up to the Rwandan Football Federation Men's National Team for another pair of group stage qualifying matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. After completing the first two group stage matches away at Libya (1-1) and at home against Nigeria (0-0), Kwizera and The Wasps will face Benin twice in the second window of AFCON qualifying. The 24-year-old is the first Rhode Island FC player to receive three international call-ups.

The Wasps kicked off their quest for a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw against Libya where Kwizera started and saw 41 minutes of action. Rwanda picked up another critical point with a 0-0 draw at home against Nigeria as Kwizera started and played 89 minutes.

The second set of qualifying rounds for the continental-wide tournament will be held from Oct. 9-15. Rwanda (0W-0L-2D) currently sits third in Group D and will look to move up as the top two positions automatically qualify for the final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The Wasps kick off their second window of play on Oct. 11 (12 p.m. ET) on the road against Benin at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Four days later, Rwanda returns home to face Benin for the second-straight match on Oct. 15 (12 p.m. ET) at Amahoro National Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda. Benin currently sits in the number two spot in Group D as The Cheetahs started their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 defeat on the road against Nigeria followed by a rebound 2-1 home victory over Libya.

After the conclusion of the October FIFA international window, Rwanda will wait another 27 days for its third and final set of AFCON qualifying matches. The Wasps will host Libya at home on Nov. 11 before going on the road to face Nigeria eight days later.

Kwizera signed with Rhode Island FC on Jan. 4, and has become an essential piece of Khano Smith's squad, totaling two goals and five assists in 25 appearances. The midfielder earned back-to-back selections to the USL Championship Team of the Week in July after impressive showings against Louisville City FC and El Paso Locomotive FC and once again in October following a strong performance against San Antonio FC. Before moving to the Ocean State, Kwizera spent the first two seasons of his professional career with Major League Soccer side CF Montréal, playing 407 minutes across 12 regular season appearances as well as a playoff match following the 2022 regular season. Prior to his time in Montréal, Kwizera spent time playing at the collegiate level at both Utah State University Eastern and Utah Valley University.

