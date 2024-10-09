New Center Circle Loyalty Program Creates New Opportunity for Fans to Engage with their Favorite Soccer Club
October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Get involved with your favorite soccer team, right in the tips of your fingers. Beginning today, fans can sign up for Republic FC's Center Circle Loyalty Program, designed to reward supporters for their engagement and passion for the club. Through the program, fans can earn rewards by completing challenges, engaging with content, available exclusively on the Republic FC Mobile App.
Here's How it Works
Earn points through polls & surveys, Pick 'Ems, and more
Redeem your points - enter sweepstakes for exciting rewards. The more points you accumulate, the more you can enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including merchandise, VIP experiences (including player meet & greets), and ticket upgrades.
Fans can register now through the Republic FC Mobile App.
Click "Fan Zone": Go to Center Circle Dashboard.
Sign Up: Click the "Sign Up" button and create an account using your email address.
Complete Your Profile: Fill out the required details to personalize your experience.
Start Earning Points: Once registered, you can immediately begin participating in challenges to start earning points.
