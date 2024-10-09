Five San Antonio FC Players Receive International Call-Ups

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defenders Shannon Gomez, Trova Boni and Nelson Flores Blanco and midfielders Bura and Kevon Lambert have received international call-ups for their respective national teams, the club announced today.

Gomez, Flores Blanco and Lambert return to Concacaf Nations League play in the international window, while Bura and Boni prepare for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Gomez joins Trinidad & Tobago in League A as the team takes on Cuba. The defender has played 1,423 minutes in 25 matches for SAFC this season and has 10 caps for the Soca Warriors over the course of his national team career.

Flores Blanco will feature for El Salvador in its pair of contests against St. Vincent and the Grenadines as La Selecta seeks promotion to League A. The 25-year-old has played every minute for SAFC since joining the squad in June, recording his first assist Sept. 28 against Rhode Island.

Lambert is called up for the fourth time this season for Jamaica. The midfielder leads SAFC in tackles in 2024 and is in the top five on the team in multiple defensive categories including clearances, interceptions and duels won. The Reggae Boyz will face Nicaragua and Honduras in Nations League A.

Bura receives the call-up for Guinea-Bissau's AFCON qualifiers against Mali. The midfielder scored the game-winning goal against Eswatini in September. Bura has featured 29 times for Guinea-Bissau, captaining the squad in six matches.

Boni is set to join Burkina Faso for its upcoming group stage matches against Burundi. Since debuting for Burkina Faso in 2018, Boni has made seven caps for the senior team.

