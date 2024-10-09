Logan Neidlinger Third Indy Eleven Academy Player to Sign a Professional Contract

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Indy Eleven has signed defender Logan Neidlinger to a professional contract. The 19-year-old Indiana native had been on a USL Academy contract with the club that started on January 30, 2024. Neidlinger is the third Indy Eleven Academy player to sign a professional contact, joining Diego Sanchez (2023) and Alann Torres (2021). Neidlinger arrived in Indy in 2021 and previously played for Columbus Express. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

"It is a great feeling to sign a professional contract with my hometown team," said Neidlinger. "I've worked my entire life to become a professional soccer player, and all of the hard work and sacrifices have paid off."

Neidlinger was on the Indy Eleven professional team's 18-man roster for three matches this season prior to making his debut on July 13 vs. Loudoun United. He increased his minutes the next two games, earning his first start at Charleston on August 2. Neidlinger started all four USL Championship matches in August, playing the full 90 in the first three.

On August 11, Neidlinger became the youngest player in Boys in Blue history and the first Indy Eleven Academy player ever to score a goal with a strike from inside the box to the far top corner vs. New Mexico United in the 27th minute to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Against Miami on September 28, Neidlinger recorded his first USLC assist, delivering a beautiful cross from just inside the area on the right side that forward Augi Williams finished for the second of his three goals in the match.

Neidlinger made his U.S. Open Cup debut in the semifinal at MLS-side Sporting Kansas City on August 27, starting and playing 77 minutes.

Neidlinger has played 524 minutes in 11 games this season for the Boys in Blue with five starts, one goal, one assist, seven shots (four on target), 22 duels won, 13 clearances, six chances created, five blocks, five interceptions, four tackles won, and four fouls won.

"Indy Eleven has been one of the most competitive teams in the USL Academy system year-in and year-out, and we're delighted to see Logan Neidlinger turn pro with the club after an impressive campaign with the First Team this year," said USL Head of Global Football Development & Sporting Director Oliver Wyss. "Indy Academy Director Kiki Wallace and his staff have consistently set players up for success on the field."

Since 2019, Indy Eleven has signed 22 players to USL Academy contracts, making the club one of the premier player development destinations in the USL Championship. Last November, the Boys in Blue signed Academy-product Diego Sanchez to his first professional contract after spending three seasons (2021-23) on a USL Academy Contract.

This season, the Indy Eleven Pro Academy team has a 7-0-2 regular season record in first place in the USL Academy Great Forest Division, poised to earn a trip to the 2024 Academy League Finals December 5-8 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Indy Eleven has won the USL Academy Cup U-20 Division Championship three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024), and is looking to defend its prestigious national championship again in 2025 to try to turn this accomplishment into a four-peat.

"One of the things we're trying to produce is more trailblazers," said Indy Eleven Academy Director Kiki Wallace. "We want all the kids in the Academy dreaming big, and as they get older those dreams might settle down and become a little bit more realistic with where they are and what the next step is, but... we want them dreaming of being professional footballers and breaking through here at Indy Eleven."

"It's fantastic to have Logan continuing down that path because just like guys before him fueled the dream he's now pursuing; he's now fueling the dream for the next generation coming up behind him."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.