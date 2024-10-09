FC Tulsa Falls, 2-0, to North Carolina FC in First-Ever Meeting

October 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

CARY, N.C. - In the two clubs' first-ever meeting, FC Tulsa slipped to North Carolina FC, 2-0, on Wednesday evening at WakeMed Soccer Park.

Former FC Tulsa midfielder Rodrigo Da Costa scored the opening goal in the 19th minute for North Carolina FC, with Evan Conway netting a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

With the result, FC Tulsa return home with 34 points (8-13-10) while North Carolina FC jumped to 42 points (11-11-9). Entering as a battle of nine seeds in their respective conferences, FC Tulsa remains in ninth in the West, with North Carolina FC elevating into playoff seeding, slotting seventh in the East.

Both sides were quiet in the opening segments of play, with the first shot attempt coming in the 12th minute from North Carolina FC. The home club continued to attack, with Rafa Mentzingen dribbling along the right wing for a low-rising shot in the 19th minute, but was blocked. Off the rebound, Da Costa made paydirt, firing off his shot from the top left of the goalie box before Johan Peñaranda could get into the play.

North Carolina FC opened a three-minute, three-shot stretch in the 24th minute, but were all off target. FC Tulsa's defense held firm in the back half of the segment, leaving the home squad without a shot in the closing 22 minutes of the half, with Andrew Booth being blocked in the 43rd minute.

FC Tulsa carried some aggression entering the second half with six shot attempts in the opening 20 minutes, but had each attempt fall off the mark. Aaron Bibout led the stint with three attempts, including one on target.

North Carolina FC struck again in the 80th minute, with Conway earning his penalty after being tripped at the center of the 18-yard-box by Alexis Souahy. The forward squeezed the low, left-footed boot into the left corner, with Peñaranda going the other way.

An active performance, Souahy posted the club's season high in passes on Wednesday, recording 93 in play.

Up next, FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field for its second Week 32 match on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. against New Mexico United. The club will celebrate Youth Sports Night, providing one free youth ticket per paid adult for the match. For tickets and more information, visit fctulsa.com/youth-sports-night/.

Goals -

19' NC - R. Da Costa

81' NC - E. Conway

Cards -

22' TUL - P. Seagrist

30' NC - L. Perez

32' TUL - A. Bibout

35' NC - E. Armstrong

48' TUL - A. Booth

83' TUL - Se. Sanchez

Lineups -

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Alexis Souahy, Rashid Tetteh, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Andrew Booth, Harvey St Clair, Stefan Stojanovic, Aaron Bibout, Faysal Bettache (Subs Used: Arthur Rogers, Matthew Bell, Sebastian Sanchez, Santiago Sanchez, Diogo Pacheco)

NC: Jake McGuire, Lamar Batista, Bryce Washington, Paco Craig, Ezra Armstrong, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin, Rafa Mentzingen, Louis Perez, Rodrigo da Costa, Evan Conway (Subs Used: Jacon Hayes, Shaft Brewer, Raheem Somersall)

