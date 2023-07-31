Wheelchair Softball World Series Returns to Crestwood and Ozinga Field August 3rd - 5th

July 31, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The Village of Crestwood and the Windy City ThunderBolts are honored to host the 2023 Wheelchair Softball World Series on the grounds of Ozinga Field. 20 teams from 17 states and three countries will compete for the biggest prize in wheelchair softball. The tournament runs from Thursday, August 3rd through Saturday, August 5th and will be held in the blacktop lots surrounding Crestwood's Ozinga Field.

USA Wheelchair Softball, the official governing body for competitive wheelchair softball, has held national championships since 1976. Today USA Wheelchair Softball governs over 40 teams in the United States in conjunction with Major League Baseball and welcomes wheelchair softball teams from around the world to it's premier championship. Wheelchair softball was born in the Midwest by a few individuals with spinal cord injuries and lower extremity impairments who still wanted to enjoy America's greatest pastime. They play the game in an easily maneuverable wheelchair played on blacktop parking lots for fast and competitive action.

Wheelchair softball is an exciting and challenging summer sport that enables men, women, boys & girls with a mobility impairment to competitively play an adapted version of "America's Pastime." To learn more visit the USA Wheelchair Softball Facebook page HERE.

This event is FREE to attend! Here is what you need to know...

- The 2023 Wheelchair Softball World Series begins on Thursday, August 3rd and will conclude with the finals on Saturday, August 5th. This event is open to the public and is FREE to attend.

- The competition will NOT be inside the stadium it-self, but will be held on the blacktop parking lots surrounding Ozinga Field. Three diamonds will be built across Kenton Avenue in the West lot and two diamonds will be located on the Northeast side of the property.

- Food trucks will be present in the West lot for both competitors and spectators. All food and beverage sales will be in the West lot across Kenton Avenue from the stadium. No food/drink sales will be sold inside the stadium.

- Parking is available in the Northwest lot located West of the Biela Center (west of the small grass divider). Parking spaces between the Biela Center and the stadium are reserved for Biela Center patrons ONLY. Please be respectful of those that are visiting the Biela Center. The stadium it-self will still be utilized for amature baseball during the Wheelchair Softball World Series. Foul balls WILL reach the lots directly West and South of the stadium. The Village of Crestwood and the Windy City ThunderBolts are not responsible for any damages to vehicles that surround the ballpark.

- Overflow parking, if needed, will be located on the Southwest corner of 141st Street and Kenton Avenue. This is a grass lot and it is located across the street, directly West, of Caesar Park.

- Meet and support the competiters in person when the ThunderBolts take on the Joliet Slammers Thursday, August 4th at Ozinga Field. The competition on Thursday will end early for the World Series celebration and the Wheelchair Softball Hall of Fame ceremonies. You can get tickets to the game HERE!

- SCHEDULE OF EVENTS -

Wednesday, August 2nd: Workout Day and Rules Meetings

Thursday, August 3rd from 7 am - 3 pm: World Series Day 1 (stadium lots)

Thursday, August 3rd at 6:00 pm: Hall of Fame Social at Ozinga Field Stadium during the ThunderBolts vs. Lake Erie baseball game

Friday, August 4th from 8 am - 8 pm: World Series Day 2 (stadium lots)

Saturday, August 5th from 8 am - 4 pm: World Series Final Day (stadium lots)

Saturday, August 6th at 4:00 pm: Awards Ceremony and Social (stadium lots)

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.