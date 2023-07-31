Miners Host NJ/PA State Police Charity Game

Augusta, NJ - The Sussex County Miners, a member team of the Frontier League of Professional Baseball, will be hosting the Battle of the Badges softball charity game at Skyland Stadium on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 4:00 P.M. Troopers from both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania State Police will be participating to raise money and enjoy a night full of family fun. The charity softball game will be immediately followed by a Miners versus Jackals baseball game at 7:05 P.M. One ticket is good for both games.

All proceeds from the Battle of the Badges game will go to 11-year-old Cash Klem and the families of Pennsylvania State Troopers Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. and Lt. James A. Wagner. Klem, of Stillworth, NJ, suffers from Cerebellar Ataxia and is currently in need of a new semi-powered wheelchair. Rougeau Jr., 29, was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 17, 2023. Lt. Wagner was shot and critically injured on the same day but is currently in recovery and has been given a hero's discharge. The softball game will be held as an opportunity to give back to their families in need.

In addition as part of the event, the Miners have signed the first-ever active duty NJ State Trooper, Detective Miguel Hidalgo, to a one-day professional contract. Hidalgo will donate his salary from the game towards Cash Klem's new wheelchair! Based on his performance, there will be additional incentives for donations such as walks and stolen bases, such as: $50 for runs scored and $100 for singles, $200 for doubles, $300 for triples and $400 for any home runs.

The charity softball game also features NJ colonel throwing out the first pitch along with honor guards, mascots, bagpipe bands, motorcycle units, and a helicopter flyover. "We're proud and honored to support those who put their lives on the line for all of us - day in and day out," Vincent Sangemino, General Manager of The Sussex County Miners. "Softball and baseball are team sports, just like community-building is a team sport. We all need to do our part to strengthen and support our communities."

Tickets for this event are available for $20-$22 each and are valid for both the 4:00 P.M. softball game and the 7:05 P.M. Miners baseball game. The event will also have $1 beverages and raffles available. Bring the entire family for a fun night of baseball and softball.

