Boomers Win Streak Ends on Monday against Gateway

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers saw a seven-game win streak end on Monday night with a 10-2 defeat at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies in a matchup between the two teams tied atop the West Division at Wintrust Field.

Gateway put the first two batters on base in the first two innings and opened a 2-0 lead in the second. The Boomers were able to get on the board in the fourth when Will Prater dropped down an RBI bunt single with two outs. Prater owns nine bunt hits this year. Gateway answered in the top of the fifth with a single tally and was able to break the game open behind a seventh inning grand slam from Peter Zimmerman. Prater drove home another run in the eighth but the Boomers did not have a single leadoff hitter reach in the game and left 11 on base.

Luis Perez suffered the loss on the mound, working 6.1 innings. Cristian Lopez finished out the contest, throwing the final 2.2 and striking out four. The Boomers finished with 10 hits, posting double-digit hits for a fifth consecutive contest. Prater and Blake Berry both tallied three hits in the loss.

The Boomers (40-25) welcome in the Washington Wild Things to begin a three-game series on Tuesday night at 6:30pm. It will be Soccer Night at Wintrust Field. RHP Hunter Hoopes (1-0, 6.00) is schedules to make the start in the series opener. Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your tickets to a game before summer is gone and ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

