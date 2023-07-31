Boulders Top Otters, 7-4, to Win Series

July 31, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders got the last laugh against the Evansville Otters in a game that featured three lead changes.

After scoring three runs in the first two innings, New York (36-28) relinquished the lead in the third inning, as Kona Quiggle and Dakota Phillips drove in runs for Evansville (36-29). The Otters didn't have the lead for long, as runs scored in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings put the Boulders on top in which they would never look back.

New York hit the ground running Sunday evening, as Tucker Nathans launched a two-run home run to right-center field to put the Boulders on top early. Joe DeLuca followed up with a mammoth 425-foot solo blast in the second inning. Matt McDermott, who had a nice day in the field, drove in two runs with a double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Thomas Walraven and David Vinsky each drove in runs as well. Gabriel Garcia had three hits and scored a run in the contest.

Andy Hammond started the game for New York, tossing five innings and allowing four runs. Brandon Backman relieved Hammond, throwing 3 2/3 innings of one run ball. New York brought in Zach Schneider to shut the door on the Otters to secure the series win.

New York is off Monday and will travel to Ottawa to take on the Titans on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2023

Boulders Top Otters, 7-4, to Win Series - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.