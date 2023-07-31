Price Named Frontier League's Player of the Week

July 31, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release









Brennan Price of the Florence Y'alls

(Florence Y'alls) Brennan Price of the Florence Y'alls(Florence Y'alls)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are pleased to announce that Brennan Price has been named the Frontier League's Player of the Week for his efforts from July 25 through July 30. It is the first weekly honor for a Y'alls player this season.

Price, who splits his time between first base and designated hitter, hit an absurd .522 (12-23) this past week with five home runs and 13 runs batted in. He hit a pair of doubles and walked four times, all of which accumulated to an OPS of 1.874.

Price hit two home runs in Friday's game against Schaumburg, and hit two more on Sunday against the Boomers. One of those home runs was a grand slam. Price fell a triple shy of the cycle in the Y'alls win on Wednesday against Quebec, one of two three-hit games of the week. He hit safely in each game of the week for a six-game hitting streak.

Price did this while experiencing a change in batting order. Not your usual table setter at six-foot, nine-inches tall and 300-plus pounds, Price was inserted into the leadoff spot in the order on Wednesday and it paid dividends immediately. In his five games batting atop the lineup card, the New Jersey native hit .550 with all of his extra-base hits. Florence scored eight or more runs in every game with Price leading off, including a pair of games with more than 10 runs scored.

Price is a two-time Frontier League All-Star (2022, 2023). He leads the Y'alls in home runs (18), runs batted in (63), walks (39), slugging percentage (.639) and hit by pitches (nine). Price has six three-hit games this season, including a four-hit game versus Schaumburg in early June. Including this week's performances, Price is 12-25 with six home runs versus the Boomers this season.

Price and the Y'alls start a quick three-game road trip tomorrow, August 1, in Evansville before returning home for a three-game series on Friday, August 4, versus Windy City. First pitch at Thomas More Stadium is set for 7:03 PM. Gates open at 5 PM for a pregame happy hour, and there will be a postgame fireworks display at the conclusion of the game.

The Florence Y'alls presented by Towne Properties are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. For tickets and for more details, visit us online at florenceyalls.com or call us by phone at (859) 594-4487.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.