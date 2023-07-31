First Place 'Cats Return to "The Joe" to Face the Greys

TROY, NY - Baseball, fireworks, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the Tri-City ValleyCats host the Empire State Greys on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from August 1-3. Tri-City has the best record in the Frontier League, and holds a one-game advantage over the New Jersey Jackals in the East Division. First pitch for all three games in the series will be at 6:30 PM.

On Tuesday, August 1, it will be Irish Night presented by Perfection Roofing. Gates will open early at 5:00 PM for a special performance on the concourse by Rick Bedrosian from Hair of the Dog. There will be a special corned beef and cabbage meal, and Guinness will be available for 21+ fans to purchase.

On Wednesday, August 2, it will be Alter-Ego Night presented by Maria College sponsored by A. Colarusso and Son, Inc. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite heroes and villains as their "alter-ego".

On Thursday, August 3, it will be The Office Night. There will be postgame fireworks along with The Office-themed fun and trivia.

Be a part of the excitement and join the ValleyCats for what is sure to be an action-packed, fun-filled week at "The Joe!"

