Grizzlies Blast Boomers to Take First Place in West

Schaumburg, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies scored early for starter Lukas Veinbergs (6-3) on Monday night, then poured on runs late to take down the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field by a 10-2 final score, moving into sole possession of first place in the Frontier League West Division entering the month of August.

Gateway started the scoring in the second inning with three straight leadoff singles, with D.J. Stewart picking up his 50th RBI of the season to make the score 1-0. Two batters later, Abdiel Diaz brought in another run with a groundout to second base, doubling the lead to 2-0.

The Boomers would not get on the board until the bottom of the fourth, when Will Prater laid down a two-out bunt RBI single to score a runner from third and cut the Grizzlies' lead in half. But in the fifth, Cole Brannen drew a leadoff walk against Schaumburg starter Luis Perez (4-4), stole second base, and eventually scored on a fielder's choice by Clint Freeman to make it a 3-1 game.

After Veinbergs completed the sixth inning to cap a brilliant start on the mound, the Grizzlies blew the game open in the top of the seventh, loading the bases for Peter Zimmermann, who blasted a grand slam out to left-center field, his third of the season individually to tie a Frontier League record. His 21st homer overall gave him a league-leading 82 RBIs on the season, and after the Boomers scored a run in the bottom of the eighth, Gateway would add three more in the ninth inning for the final 10-2 margin.

The Grizzlies pounded out 12 hits as a club, with Brannen, Eric Rivera, Freeman, and Kyle Gaedele each getting two. Brannen also walked twice and was hit by a pitch to reach base five times in the game, scoring three runs on his own, while Freeman and Zimmermann combined for six RBIs in the statement victory.

Gateway will continue their road trip tomorrow night, on Tuesday, August 1, against the Joliet Slammers, with first pitch at Duly Health and Care Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT.

