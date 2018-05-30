What You Need to Know in Condorstown: Edition 6

May 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - What's happening in Condorstown this week? A new head coach was officially introduced to Bakersfield and there is plenty of content to spend your day checking out.

WOODCROFT FORMALLY INTRODUCED IN CONDORSTOWN

Oilers Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Bob Nicholson was on hand to formally introduce Jay Woodcroft as the next head coach of the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday

Both stressed the importance of developing players in a winning environment in Bakersfield and the expectation of icing a team that the community can be proud of

Woodcroft and Nicholson also spent time with Condors365 Members answering questions and giving insight on the upcoming season. For a photo gallery from the press conference and members only event click here

KERN COUNTY KNIGHTS TRYOUTS THIS WEEK

The Kern County Knights, members of the LA Kings High School Hockey League, will hold tryouts beginning Thursday, May 31:

Last season, the Knights Varsity team were edged in the championship game at Staples Center 1-0, while the Junior Varsity team won their division

The Varsity squad is led by reigning LA Kings High School Hockey League Coach of the Year and former Condor Paul Willett

TEXAS AND TORONTO TO DECIDE AHL'S CALDER CUP

Texas and Toronto begin the 2018 Calder Cup Finals this weekend in Toronto

For a complete schedule, click here; the entirety of the Calder Cup Finals will be broadcast on the NHL Network

In the NHL, Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight at 5 p.m. PT as Vegas holds a 1-0 edge in the series on Washington

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.