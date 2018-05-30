Roadrunners Announce Van Ryn to Leave Team to Pursue NHL Coaching Opportunity

May 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - Tucson Roadrunners' General Manager Steve Sullivan announced today that Head Coach Mike Van Ryn is leaving the Roadrunners to pursue an NHL coaching opportunity. The Roadrunners will begin a search for a new head coach immediately.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I'd like to thank Mike for everything that he did for the Roadrunners last season," said Sullivan. "We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

Last season, the 39-year-old Van Ryn led the Roadrunners to the Pacific Division title after posting a regular season record of 42-20-5-1. The Roadrunners were defeated by the Texas Stars in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.