Hometown Heroes: An Evening of Professional Boxing Coming to Yardmen Arena

Valhalla's Gate Promotions Ltd and the Belleville Senators are excited to announce Hometown Heroes: An Evening Of Professional Boxing, Live Music and Special Guests that will be held at the Yardmen Arena on Saturday July 14th.

The card, which will feature six professional boxing match-ups, will be headlined by former Canadian heavyweight champion Dillon 'Big Country' Carman and will also feature Belleville native Tim Cronin. The rest of the card will be confirmed at a later date.

The evening will also include a live performance from Montreal's Karl Wolf, who has been previously nominated for two JUNO Awards.

Legendary five-time Canadian heavyweight champion George Chuvalo, who won 72 professional bouts and challenged twice for the world heavyweight championship, will also be on hand.

Tickets are now available to the general public beginning Wednesday, May. 30 or calling 1-855-985-5000.

Tickets start at $39.00 plus Service Fees.

Note: Tables on the floor are sold as 10 seats. Tables in the Fan Zone and Mezzanine are sold as four (4) seats

If you would like more information regarding this event, please contact Chris Egan at (613) 614-7303 or email at manotickchris@yahoo.ca.

