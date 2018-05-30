Roadrunners to Hold Stanley Cup Watch Party at Brother John's

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will host a get together for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights at Brother John's Beer, Bourbon and BBQ on Saturday, June 2 at 5 p.m.

All fans are encouraged to gather for one final time before summer and watch the NHL's best compete for Lord Stanley's Cup at 1801 N. Stone Ave. in Tucson. Food and drink specials will be available and running through the game.

To view a complete menu for Brother John's, click HERE. To contact them, call 520-867-6787.

For more information on the Tucson Roadrunners, contact the team today at 866-774-6253.

