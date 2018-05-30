2018 Calder Cup Finals to Air on TSN2, NHL Network

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that broadcasts of all seven games of the 2018 Calder Cup Finals between the Toronto Marlies and the Texas Stars will be televised across Canada on TSN2 and in the United States on NHL Network.

Leafs Nation Network, which will produce the broadcasts, will also air the series for its viewers in Ontario.

The Eastern Conference champion Marlies, top development affiliate of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, finished with the best record in the AHL during the regular season and carry a nine-game winning streak into the Finals after eliminating Utica (3-2), Syracuse (4-0) and Lehigh Valley (4-0). They are vying for their first championship.

The Western Conference champion Stars, top affiliate of the Dallas Stars, are in the Finals for the third time in their nine-year history and are looking to duplicate their 2014 title. Texas defeated Ontario (3-1), Tucson (4-1) and Rockford (4-2) to reach the championship round.

2018 Calder Cup Finals on TSN2 and NHL Network

Game 1 - Sat., June 2 - Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m. ET (TSN2: live; NHLN: Sunday, 9 a.m. ET)

Game 2 - Sun., June 3 - Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m. ET (live)

Game 3 - Tue., June 5 - Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m. ET (live)

Game 4 - Thu., June 7 - Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m. ET (TSN2: live; NHLN: Friday, 1 p.m. ET)

*Game 5 - Sat., June 9 - Toronto at Texas, 8 p.m. ET (live)

*Game 6 - Tue., June 12 - Texas at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET (live)

*Game 7 - Thu., June 14 - Texas at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET (live)

*if necessary

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

