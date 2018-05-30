Stars & H-E-B Center to Host Calder Cup Finals Watch Parties

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday that fans will be able to watch the team's road games of their Calder Cup Finals series against the Toronto Marlies at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas will visit the Marlies for Games 1 and 2 of the series, plus Games 6 and 7 if necessary. The first two games will be this Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. Doors for the watch parties will open at 2:30 p.m. at H-E-B Center.

During the events, the Stars will have their team store selling merchandise, the MillerCoors Club will also be open for all fans attending and the 183 Chophouse will be selling food and beverages - including Mike McKenna's popular Patty Stack Burger.

Admission and parking for all of watch parties will be free for those that attend. Fans should enter through the main entrance of H-E-B Center.

The Stars are making a return to the Calder Cup Finals for the third time in franchise history (2010, 2014). Texas will host Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the series on June 5, 7 and 9. The start time for all of the team's home games in the series will be 7 p.m. CT.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

