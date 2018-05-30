Calder Cup Finals to be Broadcast Live on TSN 2

The 2018 Calder Cup Finals featuring the Toronto Marlies and the Texas Stars will be televised live across Canada on TSN2 and in the United States on NHL Network, beginning with Game 1 on Saturday, June 2 at 4:00 p.m. All seven games will be produced by and will air on Leafs Nation Network.

With Toronto's 3-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Game 4, the Marlies have won nine straight playoff games, sweeping both the North Division and Eastern Conference Finals. The Marlies defeated the Utica Comets 3-2 in the best-of-five first round series of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule

1 vs TEX June 2 4:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

2 vs TEX June 3 4:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

3 @ TEX June 5 8:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

4 @ TEX June 7 8:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

5* @ TEX June 9 8:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

6* vs TEX June 12 7:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

7* vs TEX June 14 7:00 PM LNN/TSN 2

* If necessary

Purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in the Finals. Single game tickets will be available for sale tomorrow (Saturday, May 26) as of noon through Ticketmaster. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2018 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit our Playoff Hub.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

