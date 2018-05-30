Deadline to Renew Season Ticket Memberships this Friday

May 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, would like to remind all existing Season Ticket Members that the deadline to renew their seats for the 2018-19 season is this Friday, June 1.

Members that wish to keep the same great seats they held during the 2017-18 season are encouraged to contact their Roadrunners representative at 866-774-6253 today. Those whom are renewed by Friday will receive one limited edition Roadrunners fleece blanket per seat renewed.

New benefits for next year's memberships include an exclusive Season Ticket Member Lounge, a team lapel pin and discounts on birthday packages, as well as suite rentals.

These perks come on top of the existing benefits, which include an unlimited ticket trade program, discounts on both merchandise and parking, bonus ticket vouchers, two exclusive events with the team, an exclusive Season Ticket Member Entrance with early access to games and a dedicated account representative that will be happy to assist all of your needs.

For more information on season memberships, contact the Roadrunners today at 866-774-6253.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.