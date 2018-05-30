Syracuse Crunch to Hold Equipment Sale June 5

May 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding an equipment sale in the basement of the War Memorial Arena on Tuesday, June 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Crunch will have new and used equipment, including, but not limited to skates, sticks, gloves, helmets and pads. The team will also have remaining game-used jerseys available for purchase along with items from the 2017-18 campaign and previous seasons, such as bobbleheads, trading cards and others. Syracuse Crunch Head Equipment Manager Colten Wilson will be in attendance to answer questions on all equipment. Equipment will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Fans are instructed to enter the War Memorial Arena through the State Street entrance on June 5 and take the stairs or elevator to the basement level.

A limited amount of remaining equipment will be posted on the team's online store following the equipment sale. Phone orders will not be accepted during the equipment sale, but the Crunch office may be contacted at 315-473-4444 beginning June 6 to purchase remaining items.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

