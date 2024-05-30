What You Need to Know for Inaugural Cat Rescue Night

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Fans are invited to bring their cat to the ballpark for Cat Rescue Night on Thursday, June 6 as the Trash Pandas face the Chattanooga Lookouts.

This will be fans' only opportunity this season to take their cats to the ballgame.

Similar to Dog Days, fans must fill out a waiver form which can be found here: CAT NIGHT WAIVER.

Cats will only be allowed in designated areas. This includes between both outfield foul poles and the Inline Electric Rock Porch. Tickets in the Berm will be $8 and sections 1 and 2 will be $16.

Pets must be leashed or in a secured carrying case and may not be left unattended. Fans are also required to pick up after their cats and dispose of all waste.

There will also be a pet supplies drive sponsored by Cattyshack Inc. where fans are encouraged to donate pet supplies. For each item donated, fans will receive a raffle ticket for the chance to win a Trash Pandas autographed baseball. Cats will be available for adoption at the game.

Pete the Cat will appear during the game and be available for photos throughout the game.

