Trash Pandas Pull off Doubleheader Sweep Against Barons

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas defeated the Birmingham Barons in both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

In game one, the Trash Pandas started fast as outfielder Eric Wagaman reached on an error, which scored the opening run. Infielder Ben Gobbel followed with a single later in the inning to make it 2-0 Rocket City after the first.

The Trash Pandas added to their lead in the second as infielder Denzer Guzman doubled in catcher Caleb Hamilton from second to put Rocket City up 3-0.

Birmingham cut the Trash Pandas lead to one after designated hitter Tyler Neslony singled in a pair of runs in the fourth. The Barons tied the game in the seventh on a one-out double from outfielder Terrell Tatum to send game one to extra innings.

Previously 0-4 in extra-inning games, the Trash Pandas struck on the first pitch as outfielder Gustavo Campero singled in the go-ahead run off Barons reliever Caleb Freeman (L, 2-1). Hamilton followed that up with a bases-loaded walk to put the Trash Pandas up two.

After pitching the seventh, Trash Pandas reliever Ben Joyce (W, 1-0) shut down the Barons in the eighth for a 5-3 Rocket City win in game one, ending the Barons seven-game winning streak.

In game two, Birmingham started the scoring as they plated a pair of runs in the second. Neslony singled home a run and outfielder Drew Ellis lofted a sacrifice fly to double the lead to 2-0 against Trash Pandas spot-starter Ivan Armstrong.

In contrast to the prior game, Rocket City staged a comeback attempt in the seventh as Guzman and infielder Sam Brown both drew bases-loaded, two out, walks to tie the game at two. Those were two of five walks forced by the Trash Pandas in the inning.

Trash Pandas outfielder Tucker Flint singled in the ghost runner in the top of the eighth for his third hit of the day against Barons reliever Garrett Schoenle (L, 1-1) to put Rocket City in front. Birmingham was unable to respond in the bottom half against Trash Pandas reliever Michael Darrell-Hicks (W, 5-2), allowing Rocket City to win consecutive extra-innings games for the first time since August 1-2 against the Barons last year.

It's the first time in franchise history the Trash Pandas won two extra-inning games in the same doubleheader.

The Trash Pandas and Barons will meet again on Thursday for game four of the series. First pitch in Birmingham is set for 7:00 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters: Jack Kochanowicz (RCT) vs. Jairo Iriarte (BIR)

