Marsee Mashes Wahoos To Wild Win Over Shuckers

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi, Miss. - Amid flaring tempers and rewritten record books, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos beat the Biloxi Shuckers 7-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win.

Jakob Marsee was 2-for-5 with a go-ahead solo homer in the fifth and a two-run triple in the sixth to help the Wahoos clinch a winning month of May and send the Shuckers to a franchise-record 10th straight loss.

The victory helped the Blue Wahoos climb to within 1.0 game of first-place Montgomery with 21 games to play in the first half. The Biscuits split a doubleheader against the Braves in Mississippi, losing game one but winning game two.

Evan Fitterer (W, 4-3) turned in a quality start, allowing three runs over 6.0 innings. In working scoreless baseball until the fourth, he helped the Pensacola pitching staff set a team record with 23.0 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to Sunday's homestand finale against Tennessee.

The Wahoos jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Brewers top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, bringing home the game's first run on a wild pitch in the second inning and adding to their lead with a Harrison Spohn RBI single in the fourth.

Fitterer ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth, loading the bases on two walks and a hit batsman before Eric Brown Jr. tied the game 2-2 with a two-out, two-run double. A dispute over balls and strikes in the inning also led to Pensacola manager Kevin Randel's ejection, the first in his four-season career at the helm of the Blue Wahoos.

Marsee quickly put Pensacola back in front in the fifth, homering on the first pitch he saw from reliever Kaleb Bowman (L, 2-1). A Bowman throwing error in the sixth inning opened the door for Marsee's two-run triple, highlighting a four-run frame that gave the Blue Wahoos added insurance.

After 2.0 hitless innings of relief from Patrick Murphy, Zach McCambley loaded the bases with walks in the ninth before snaring a Carlos Rodriguez comebacker to lock down the win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Biloxi on Friday. First pitch from Shuckers Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. Fans can also watch Biloxi's video broadcast on Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB.tv.

