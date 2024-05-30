Mejia Tosses Complete Game Shutout, M-Braves Split Doubleheader with Biscuits

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves' Ian Mejia on game night

PEARL, MS - Ian Mejia returned to the Trustmark Park mound for the first time since his May 17 no-hitter and almost matched the effort in a game one 3-0 shutout of the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. Mejia scattered three hits over 7.0 innings to post his second-straight complete-game shutout for Mississippi. The Biscuits got a strong start from Ian Seymour to win the nightcap, 4-1.

Mejia (W, 5-0) gave up a single and hit by a pitch in the first inning but retired 15 straight Biscuits hitters from the first inning to the sixth inning and ultimately ran his scoreless streak that began on April 28 to 29.2 innings.

The M-Braves (23-25) handed Mejia a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Justin Dean opened the frame with a single, stole second, and moved to third base on a throwing error. Nacho Alvarez Jr. bounced out, but Dean scored.

Brandon Parker and Dean hit back-to-back singles to start the bottom of the third inning. Parker scored when Dean got caught in a rundown between first and second, and shortstop Willie Vasquez threw the ball away. Later in the inning, Drake Baldwin collected his second hit of game one and brought home Dean to make it 3-0.

Mejia struck out three and walked none, retiring 19 of the final 21 batters of the game. Over the 83-pitch outing, the Tuscon, AZ native allowed only one runner to reach base safely. Mejia improved to 5-0 on the year, with a 1.45 ERA, and in May, is 4-0, having not allowed a run in 26.2 innings. In four starts at Trustmark Park, Mejia hasn't given up a run in 27 innings. Mejia matched Hurston Waldrep with his second complete game of the season, and leads the Southern League by holding the opposition to a .155 batting average, and is second in ERA.

In game two, Seymour (W, 4-2) held the M-Braves offense in check. The Southern League's strikeout leader fanned eight, walked one over 6.0 innings of one-run baseball, and improved to 4-2 on the year.

The game was a bullpen start for the M-Braves, and Montgomery jumped out to a 1-0 in the second inning against Rolddy Munoz. The Mississippi starter touched 100 multiple times and struck out three over 2.0 innings, allowing one run on three hits.

The M-Braves tallied their lone run against Seymour in the second inning, tying the game at 1-1. Cal Conley singled to extend his hitting streak to nine games and scored on a one-out single by Geraldo Quintero.

Montgomery scored the next three runs, grabbing one to go on top in the third inning. Willie Vasquez blasted a two-run home run in the sixth inning to push the Biscuits (27-21) lead to 4-1.

Trey Riley tossed 2.0 shutout innings of relief, and the M-Braves used five total pitches in the nightcap. Dean picked up his team-leading 20th and 21st stolen bases of the season and extended his on-base streak to 10 games in game one but lost the streak in game two.

Game four of the six-game series with the Biscuits is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with LHP Luis De Avila (0-6, 5.53) starting for the M-Braves against Montgomery RHP Cole Wilcox (2-2, 3.56). Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

