Seymour Posts Strong Start, Vasquez Homers, Biscuits Split Doubleheader with M-Braves
May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
PEARL, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (27-21) won game two to split a doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves (23-25) on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.
Game One
The Biscuits were shutout by Ian Mejia. The right-hander allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout in his first Double-A start since his no-hitter on May 17 against Biloxi at Trustmark Park.
Heriberto Hernandez highlighted the offense with a double in a 2-for-3 performance. Adam Leverett allowed three runs, one earned, in five innings of work.
Game Two
The Biscuits bounced back for a 4-1 win to split the doubleheader. Ian Seymour spun six innings for a third straight start. The left-hander struck out eight and allowed one run. Seymour leads the Southern League with 70 strikeouts through 53 â innings.
Montgomery scored first on an RBI groundout from Willy Vasquez in the second. After the M-Braves matched the run in the bottom of the second, Dominic Keegan lined an RBI singled down the right-field line to put the Biscuits back in front 2-1.
In the fourth, back-to-back errors put two runners on for the M-Braves. Seymour retired the next three hitters to retire the side with no damage.
Willy Vasquez smashed a two-run homer, his first of the season, out to the parking lot past left field to extend the Biscuits lead to 4-1. The missile was an estimated 420 feet. Vasquez finished 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, and three RBI.
Kyle Whitten pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first save.
The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Trustmark Park. Cole Wilcox will make the start for Montgomery while Luis De Avila is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
