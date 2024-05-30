Homestand Highlights: June 4-9

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas kick off the month of June with their fifth homestand as they welcome the Chattanooga Lookouts (Double-A, Cincinnati Reds).

Here's what will be in store for the Lookouts first visit to Toyota Field this season.

Tuesday, June 4- Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Mental Health Awareness Night: Help us raise awareness for mental health sponsored by Wellstone.

- Player of the Month Award Presentation: Prior to the game, we will be presenting the Trash Pandas Player of the Month award to one of our top performers from the past month.

- Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Ladies have the chance to win great prizes throughout the game and all fans 21 & older can enjoy $5 wine specials. Fans can purchase five (2 oz) samples with a sampling glass for $25.

Wednesday, June 5 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5:00 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Sprocket Pen/Pencil Holder Giveaway: Will be given to the first 1,500 adults (18+) sponsored by Crestwood.

- Employee of the Month Presentation: We will be honoring our selections for Employee of the Month from May 2024 before the game.

- Dog Day: This is the first Dog Day of the season sponsored by Tito's! Fans can bring their four-legged friend to the ballpark.

o For more information on Dog Days in 2024: Dog Days 2024

Thursday, June 6 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Cat Rescue Night: Fans can bring their cats to the ballpark for the only time this season and look forward to an appearance from Pete the Cat!

o To bring your cat into the ballpark, the following waiver must be filled out: CAT NIGHT WAIVER

- Pet Supplies Drive: This is one of four collection drives the Trash Pandas will host this season as fans are invited to donate pet supplies. For each item donated, fans will recieve a raffle ticket for the chance to win a Trash Pandas autographed baseball.

- Extended Happy Hour: Fans 21 and older can get $3 domestic drafts from 5-7 p.m., available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and the Fueling Station next to Bandito's in the Bill Penney Plaza.

Friday, June 7 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a fireworks show that will light up the night, presented by Axient.

Saturday, June 8 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. VIP Gates open at 4:30 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Fans of all ages can enjoy a post-game firework show, presented by Bill Penny Toyota.

- Pre-Game Kickback: Featuring a Dad's Night Out presentation at SportsMED Stadium Club to discuss mental health, self-care and fatherhood from 4:30-5:00. Beginning at 5:00pm, enjoy happy hour at the Inline Electric Rock Porch (5 Uncle Nearest Bourbon Lemonade until 6:30pm) with a DJ, food truck, whisky tasting and a local artist who will showcase artwork and finish a painting on site.

- Negro League Tribute Night: Fans will have the opportunity to meet and receive autographs former Negro League players during the game!

Sunday, June 9 - Trash Pandas vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Gates Open: All gates will open at 3:00 p.m. VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

- Pickleball Night: Arrive early to play pickleball in the outfield experience! Fans will be able to purchase pickleball paddles to play, learn the game rules, meet local players and learn more about upcoming events in the area!

- Kids Run the Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union!

Follow this link to purchase any of our theme ticket packages throughout the season: THEME TICKET PACKAGES

While you're at the ballpark during the week, be sure to check out the third round of rotating food specials at our different concession options (while supplies last):

Dumpster Dive: The Sweet & Sticky Dinger

Pickle Brined Chicken Breast Fried Golden Brown, tossed in House Made Dinger Sauce, topped with Crispy Bacon Strips, American Cheese and stuffed between two Toasted Waffles

Gravity Grill: Spicy Cheddar CBR Sammie

Lightly Toasted House Jalapeno Cheddar Bun, Golden Fried Pickle Brined Chicken Breast, Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon and House Made Sammie Sauce

All Stars: The Landfill

Pickle Fries with Fried Spicy Cheese Curds, Conecuh Sausage Bites and Wax Pepper tossed in Cajun/Blackened Seasoning

Sprocket's Grill: The Grand Slam

Bacon Wrapped all Beef Hot Dog, Lightly Toasted Brioche Bun, topped with Jalapeno Pimento Mac & Cheese, Rough Chopped Crispy Bacon and finished with Roasted Garlic and Paprika Aioli

Tickets for all Trash Pandas home games are on sale now starting at just $8 on tptix.com Additionally, fans can stay up to date with all Trash Pandas games on our new radio station, WZZN 97.7-HD2, and download the WZZN app to take us anywhere.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.