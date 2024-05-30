Shuckers Add RHP Craig Yoho to Active Roster

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Craig Yoho has been added to the active roster with a promotion from the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. LHP Russell Smith has been placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to May 29. The Shuckers active roster is at 27 players. Yoho will wear No. 40.

Over 16 appearances and 23.0 innings with the Timber Rattlers, Yoho allowed one earned run, a 0.44 ERA. Yoho did not allow a run over the final seven appearances in High-A and struck out 18 over 10.1 innings. Yoho was among the High-A leaders (min. 20 IP) in strikeout rate (1st, 48.1%), ERA (1st, 0.44), Fielding Independent Pitching (1st, 1.28), WHIP (1st, 0.69), strikeouts per nine (1st, 16.38) and average (2nd, .118).

