Misiorowski Strikes Out Seven, Shuckers Fall To Pensacola

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

BILOXI, MS - Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect Jacob Misiorowski struck out seven over four innings, but a four-run sixth inning from the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (26-22) led them to a 7-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (18-30) at Shuckers Ballpark on Thursday night.

The Blue Wahoos struck first on a wild pitch in the second that scored Nathan Martorella from third, making it 1-0. Misiorowski struck out four through two innings, including three looking strikeouts. In the fourth, the Blue Wahoos extended their lead with an RBI single from Harrison Spohn. Over four innings, Misiorowski lowered his ERA to 2.52 with one earned run allowed and seven strikeouts, his most in a start since striking out eight and tying his season-high on May 5, 2024, at the Tennessee Smokies.

Eric Brown Jr. knotted the game at two in the bottom of the fourth with a two-out, two-RBI double to right, scoring Brock Wilken and Ernesto Martinez Jr. Pensacola took the lead in the fifth on the first pitch of the inning, with a solo home run from Jakob Marsee to right. They later extended the lead to 7-2 in the sixth with a throwing error that allowed Martorella to score from second, a two-RBI double from Marsee and an RBI single from Paul McIntosh.

Biloxi struck back with a solo home run in the sixth from Ernesto Martinez Jr., his team-leading fifth of the year. The home run traveled 370 feet and was off the bat at 106 MPH.

Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Nick Merkel struck out five over 2.2 scoreless innings and Justin Yeager worked a scoreless ninth inning.

Evan Fitterer (4-3) earned the win for Pensacola after three runs allowed over six innings. Kaleb Bowman (2-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

The series continues with Saints Hall of Fame Night on Friday at Shuckers Ballpark. Brett Wichrowski (1-0, 5.74) is slated to start for Biloxi against M.D. Johnson (1-3, 2.95) for Pensacola. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Former Saints players will be in attendance for meet-and-greet opportunities and the Shuckers will wear specialty Saints-themed jerseys in celebration of the Saints Hall of Fame Class of 2024. After the game, fans can join the Shuckers for the best fireworks show on the Coast with Fireworks Friday. Kids Run the Bases presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi will follow fireworks. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.