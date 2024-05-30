Trash Pandas Fall in Wild Back-And-Forth Affair with Barons

May 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Trash Pandas (24-24) took an immediate 3-0 lead over the Barons (32-16) but could not hold on the rest of the way, dropping a 9-8 contest in 10 innings on Thursday night.

Rocket City jumped on Birmingham starter Jairo Iriarte in the first inning. Gustavo Campero led off with a hit by pitch, Orlando Martinez walked, then Sam Brown doubled to start the scoring. A groundout from Tucker Flint brought in another run, then Denzer Guzman singled sharply for a third.

The Barons would respond right away, also scoring three runs off Trash Pandas right-hander Jack Kochanowicz to tie the game after just one inning. Kochanowicz settled in and battled through five innings after the rough start, finishing with six strikeouts and four runs allowed.

The Trash Pandas put more traffic on the basepaths in the next frame, as both Campero and Martinez reached again. Sam Brown drove a deep sacrifice fly to reclaim the advantage. In the third inning, an Arol Vera seeing-eye single brought in Denzer Guzman for a 5-3 lead.

After Birmingham manufactured another run to cut the deficit in half, Trash Pandas first baseman Sam Brown added on to his big night with a third RBI in the top of the sixth.

Nick Jones entered in relief for Rocket City, but surrendered a pair of runs over two innings as the Barons equalized the score in the bottom of the 7th.

As was the case all night, however, the Trash Pandas got up off the mat. In the 8th. Campero and Martinez both reached again and came home to score on a groundout and a wild pitch.

Ultimately, the flurry of punches from Birmingham came to a head in the final frames. The Barons scored a run in the 8th, a run in the 9th to tie it, and a walk-off run in the 10th to win it.

The Trash Pandas will look to respond on Friday at Regions Field, with first pitch set for 7:00 P.M. Josh Caray will have the call on WZZN 97.7-HD2.

Probable Starters on Friday: RHP Victor Mederos (RCT) vs. LHP Noah Schultz (BIR)

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.