West Michigan Whitecaps and SpartanNash Announce Naming Rights for New Suite Level Club

May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - The Whitecaps are excited to announce a partnership with SpartanNash, as the West Michigan food solutions company secures naming rights for the newest addition to LMCU Ballpark. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the Whitecaps' pursuit of elevating fan experiences and community engagement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the new suite level club will be branded as the Family Fare ® Clubhouse, and there will be various brand giveaway opportunities for fans, including Family Fare swag and coupons at the games. With a 55-year history, Family Fare is SpartanNash's flagship retail banner best known for everyday value and convenience, outstanding service and a commitment to community. This collaboration represents a shared commitment to providing exceptional experiences for fans while fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

"Partnering with SpartanNash and showcasing the Family Fare brand is a testament to our shared values and dedication to enhancing the fan experience, said Dan Morrison, VP of Sales & Marketing for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "The Family Fare Clubhouse will not only offer unparalleled views of the game but also provide a premium hospitality experience that reflects the quality and excellence that both organizations strive for."

In addition to playing host for groups during Whitecaps games, the Family Fare Clubhouse will serve as a premier location for non-gameday corporate events & meetings, receptions, conferences and more. The luxury space will be available year-round and features a private entrance, space for up to 200 people, private bar, stadium chef-prepared food options and access to public batting cages. The new space is expected to be open for events by Fall 2024.

"At SpartanNash, we are dedicated to finding meaningful opportunities to engage with the communities we serve," said SpartanNash Director of Retail Marketing Jessica Wong. "As a Grand Rapids-based company, we are deeply rooted in our community, and we understand the joy that Whitecaps games bring to fans. We're delighted to contribute to these moments and are honored to create lasting memories with the Family Fare Clubhouse.

Whitecaps tickets are on sale at Whitecapsbaseball.com, or by calling the box office at 616-784-4131. Inquiries about renting the Family Fare Clubhouse can be directed to sales@whitecapsbaseball.com or by calling 616.784.4131.

West Michigan Whitecaps: The Whitecaps Minor League Baseball team was established in 1994. The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Midwest League. The team's home games are played in West Michigan's favorite, and largest outdoor multi-purpose venue, LMCU Ballpark. For more information on the Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark, visit whitecapsbaseball.com or contact Lynn Tuori at LynnT@whitecpabaseball.com.

