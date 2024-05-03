Ramirez Homers as Cubs Blank Lugnuts 3-0
May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
South Bend Cubs News Release
Lansing, MI - For the first time this season, the South Bend Cubs will take at least an even split of a series in 2024. That's after the club has now won three of the first four games in Lansing against the Lugnuts this week. On Friday night, The Cubs picked up their second shutout victory of the season, whitewashing the Lugnuts by a final of 3-0.
Drew Gray got the start for South Bend, fresh off a career high 3.1 innings of work in his last start versus Quad Cities. Gray impressed early, striking out two batters in a 1-2-3 1st inning. He was opposed by Lansing right-hander Grant Judkins, who fired two shutout innings to begin his outing.
Judkins struck out four consecutive Cubs, before Reivaj Garcia reached on an error in the top of the 3rd. The next batter was Pedro Ramirez, who already stretched his hitting streak to 11-consecutive games with a base-hit in the 1st inning. With Garcia on, Ramirez launched a ball deep over the right field wall for a 2-0 South Bend lead. It was Ramirez's first home run in the Midwest League.
At the plate, Ramirez is now 22 for his last 43 at the plate. That's good for a .511 average in that timespan.
On the mound, Gray again set a career high on innings pitched with four shutout frames. He also walked just one batter, the lowest amount of free passes he has dealt in a start this year. He also struck out three.
Looking back, one of the biggest moments in the game was in the the bottom of the 2nd when Lansing had the bases loaded with one out. On a ground ball to second base, Ed Howard turned a double play on his own by stepping on second base and firing a strike to first base.
After Gray, Koen Moreno entered and in three shutout frames worked through each of his innings with at least one man on base. Moreno also got a double play ball with Howard, Reivaj Garcia, and Jonathon Long 4-6-3 style.
In the 9th, Rafael Morel singled home Long for a key insurance run and a 3-0 advantage. Jose Romero worked the final six outs, and in the bottom of the 9th also got the help of his own double play, once again, 4-6-3.
With the win, South Bend improves to 9-16 on the year, and can win their first series of the campaign on Saturday with another victory. Right-hander Luis Devers will get the start for the Cubs in Game 5 up in Michigan's capital.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2024
- Ramirez Homers as Cubs Blank Lugnuts 3-0 - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Walk off with 1-0 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Great Lakes Holds off Wisconsin 7-3, Now First Place in Midwest League - Great Lakes Loons
- Milbrandt Leads Sky Carp to 2-1 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Offensive Struggles Continue, Quad Cities Drops Third-Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Great Lakes Turns Early Lead Into a Win Over Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Errors Burn 'Caps in Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Top West Michigan 8-5 on Friday for Second Straight Win - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Drop Friday Night Affair Despite Villar's Career Day - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Matthews Dominates as Kernels Walk-Off Peoria 1-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Three's No Charm as Cubs Shut out Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: May 3 at Lake County Captains (Guardians) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- West Michigan Whitecaps and SpartanNash Announce Naming Rights for New Suite Level Club - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Ramirez Homers as Cubs Blank Lugnuts 3-0
- Rojas Ties Hit-Streak Record as Cubs Fall to Lugnuts 2-1
- Know Before You Go: the Big Growl 2024
- South Bend Cubs Continue Partnership with Legacy Heating & Air to Provide Free Tickets to Military Members
- South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Continue to Offer Michiana Area Teachers Free Tickets