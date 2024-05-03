TinCaps Game Information: May 3 at Lake County Captains (Guardians)

May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-14) @ Lake County Captains (13-11)

Friday, May 3 | 6:35 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, Ohio

RHP Henry Baez vs. RHP Trenton Denholm

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps swept both games of the doubleheader against the Lake County Captains. Game 1 was a 3-0 victory, and the second game was 3-1.

MIGUEL CIENFUEGOS: The southpaw put up Fort Wayne's longest start of the season in Game 1 of yesterday's doubleheader, a 7-inning complete game shutout. Cienfuegos allowed 2 baserunners in the first inning, and then retired 19 straight batters.

DOUBLEHEADER DOMINANCE: The TinCaps' pitching staff took over in yesterday's doubleheader sweep. Fort Wayne only allowed 1 run and 6 hits across 14 innings of work. Tyler Morgan, Joan Gonzalez, and Manuel Castro led the Game 2 effort, following up Cienfuegos' dominant day.

BULLPEN ACES: Fort Wayne's relief group is 1st in the MWL with 141 strikeouts.

DEFENSE: The TinCaps have only committed 17 errors, the 3rd fewest in the MWL... TinCaps catchers rank 2nd in caught stealing % at 28% (the league average is 19%). Ethan Salas ranks 4th in the circuit having thrown out 6 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 5 runners, which is tied for 6th.

DEVIN ORTIZ: Since mid-April, Ortiz has been one of the hottest hitters in the league. In his last 17 games he has a .316 AVG, a .979 OPS, and has also slugged 4 HRs with 13 RBIs. On the season Ortiz leads the team in AVG (.288), OPS (.889), H (21), R (13), HR (4), and RBIs (14).

ETHAN SALAS: Has the highest BB% on the team (15%), which also ranks 21st in the MWL... He's the only teenager in the top 40.

HOMER BUSH JR: T-3rd in the MWL in stolen bases (10). The speedster swiped 4 bags last series against Great Lakes.

KAI MURPHY: In this series, is 5-12 with 2 doubles, a triple and 3 RBIs. He's also T-5th in the MWL in doubles (7).

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 10 wins this season.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.