Kernels Walk off with 1-0 Win

May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA- In a game that was scoreless into the ninth, the Cedar Rapids found a way to grind out a 1-0 walk-off win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Misael Urbina hit a low line drive into left field. Peoria left fielder Zach Levenson came running in but could not make the catch. As the ball trickled away, Danny De Andrade motored all the way home from first to give the Kernels the walk-off triumph.

Both starting pitchers were dominant Friday in a game that featured just seven hits combined. Cedar Rapids hurler Zebby Matthews scattered just three hits over seven scoreless innings. He whiffed nine Peoria batters to tie a career high. Meanwhile, Pete Hansen matched Matthews' pitch for pitch. The Chiefs lefty also surrendered just three hits. Hansen punched out eight Kernels batters, a new season high, and one off his career best.

The Chiefs bullpen was the first to be thrust into action Friday. Tanner Jacobson pitched a clean seventh inning before handing the ball to Inohan Paniagua, who retired the Kernels in order in the eighth.

Peoria's offense could not strike against Kernels reliever Ricardo Velez. The right-hander entered in the eighth and recorded the final six outs to earn the win. He scattered only a walk and struck out four.

In the bottom of the ninth, Levenson kicked off the inning with an impressive grab at the wall in left before his error later led to the game's only run. Paniagua did not allow a hit Friday but was tagged with the loss.

Joshua Baez paced the Peoria offense by reaching in all three plate appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.