Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Game)

May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, May 3, 2024 l Game # 25

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (10-14) at Dayton Dragons (10-14)

RH Carlos Marcano (0-2, 4.08) vs. RH Rhett Lowder (1-0, 1.86)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliates of the Detroit Tigers) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 4, West Michigan 0. Dragons starting pitcher Kevin Abel tossed six scoreless innings and three relievers combined to finish the first shutout win of 2024 for the Dragons. Abel allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. Yan Contreras had an RBI triple for the Dragons.

Current Series (April 30-May 5 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 1-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .192 batting average (19 for 99); 5.7 runs/game (17 R, 3 G); 4 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 5.46 ERA (28 IP, 17 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons rank second in the MWL in home runs with 25 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 7).

The Dragons best offensive inning in 2024 has been the first inning, when they are batting .319 with 20 runs in 24 games.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,923).

Player Notes

Jay Allen II's .383 batting average would rank first in the MWL, but he is seven plate appearances short of the minimum to qualify. He has hit five home runs in 13 games played this season with an OPS of 1.214. He has also stolen five bases and scored 14 runs. In his last four games, Allen is 9 for 16 (.563) with two home runs, five RBI, six runs scored, and three stolen bases. Allen has seven two-strike hits this season in 13 games.

Cam Collier leads the MWL in home runs (7) and RBI (25). He is tied for the MWL lead in extra base hits (12) and fourth in slugging pct (.582).

Hector Rodriguez has hit two home runs in the first three games of the current series. He has a six-game hitting streak, batting .400 (10 for 25) with two home runs, three doubles, and seven RBI during the streak.

Cade Hunter has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .385 (10 for 26) with one home run and six RBI during the streak.

Rhett Lowder was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 22-28. (1-0, 0.00, 6 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 9 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Saturday, May 4 (7:05 pm): West Michigan RH Garrett Burhenn (0-2, 2.50) at Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-0, 5.28)

Sunday, May 5 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Jaden Hamm (0-0, 1.33) at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 7.24)

