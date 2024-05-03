Great Lakes Turns Early Lead Into a Win Over Wisconsin

May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Great Lakes Loons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and kept adding to their lead on the way to a 7-3 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Friday Night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Wisconsin was held to two hits through the first seven innings as they watched Great Lakes score five of their seven runs with two outs.

The Loons (17-8) jumped to an early lead in the first inning. Wisconsin starter Brian Fitzpatrick walked the lead-off hitter and retired the next two batters on two pitches. Then, Kyle Nevin hit a long, two-run homer to left on a 3-2 pitch to give Great Lakes a 2-0 lead.

Fitzpatrick, who was making his first start of the season for the Rattlers, settled in after the home run by Nevin and retired the next ten batters he faced. The streak snapped in the top of the fifth and the Loons started to pull away.

A walk, a bunt single, and soft single to left loaded the bases for the Loons to open the fifth and end Fitzpatrick's night. Aaron Rund took over on the hill and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly by Jake Vogel. Dylan Campbell added to the Loons lead with a run-scoring fielder's choice.

Great Lakes added to their advantage with two more runs in the top of the sixth. Rund got the first two outs but walked Thayron Liranzo on four pitches. Sam Mongelli followed with an RBI double. Later in the inning, Alex Freeland drove in a run with an infield single for a 6-0 lead.

Wisconsin (16-9) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth inning against Christian Romero. Dylan O'Rae and Luis Lara both singled to start the frame and put runners on the corners with no outs. Gregory Barrios got Lara home, but he did it by grounding into a 4-3 double play. Romero got the final out of the eighth to keep the Loons comfortably in front of the Rattlers.

A pair of hit batsmen by Wisconsin reliever Craig Yoho allowed Great Lakes to add an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a two-out single by Liranzo for a 7-1 lead.

Wisconsin did scrape together a rally in the bottom of the ninth. Loons reliever Jonathan Edwards walked the first three Rattlers he faced. Kelvin Ramirez came into the game to get out of the jam.

Ramόn Rodríguez drove in a run for the Rattlers with a sacrifice fly. Jheremy Vargas made it a 7-3 game with a bloop single. However, that is as close as the Rattlers would get. Ramirez got the final two outs on a liner to left and a grounder to third. Great Lakes has won three of the first four games of the six-game series.

O'Rae went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and a run scored for the Timber Rattlers offense.

The Rattlers hitters drew seven walks and had a hit batsman to go along with their five hits. Wisconsin was just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners in the game.

Game five of the series is Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Alexander Cornielle (1-1, 6.75) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Loons have announced Jacob Meador (0-0, 2.84) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a clear plastic reusable bag from Pick-N-Save. Saturday is also the second Bark in the Park of the season. Bring your favorite canine to the game for Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. A free seat has been set aside on the left field berm for your pup. Kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 1:00pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 12:50pm. Fans can also listen to the audio on the internet or watch the game on the Bally Live App.

R H E

GL 200 022 001 - 7 10 0

WIS 000 000 012 - 3 5 0

Click here for Friday's Boxscore

Click here for Friday's Scoring Play

HOME RUN:

GL:

Kyle Nevin (2nd, 1 on in 1st inning off Brian Fitzpatrick, 2 out)

WP: Christian Romero (2-1)

LP: Brian Fitzpatrick (2-1)

TIME: 2:46

ATTN: 2,715

