Milbrandt Leads Sky Carp to 2-1 Victory
May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp made a pair of third inning runs stand up Friday night in a 2-1 win over the River Bandits at ABC Supply Stadium.
A festive crowd of 1,551 kicked their weekend off in style as Sky Carp starter Karson Milbrandt shut down the River Bandits to the tune of four hits and one run over six innings.
The outing included seven strikeouts, which ties Milbrandt's career high.
The Sky Carp bullpen was just as good, with Edgar Sanchez, Tyler Eckberg and Dale Stanavich combining for three scoreless frames.
The Carp scored their only runs in the third inning, with Jake Thompson scoring Chase Luttrell on a single and a Jake DeLeo grounder giving the home team a 2-0 advantage.
Although the River Bandits would score a run in the sixth against Milbrandt, they could get no closer as the Sky Carp continued their season-long dominance at ABC Supply Stadium.
GAME NOTABLES
Jake Thompson increased his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the seventh inning. 10 of the 12 games have come with the Sky Carp.
The Sky Carp improved to 11-2 at home with the win. ]
The win moved the Sky Carp to within 1.5 games of first-place Quad Cities and Wisconsin, who lost to Great Lake Friday night.
WANT TO GO? WHO: River Bandits at Sky Carp
WHEN: Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.
TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.com or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 3, 2024
- Ramirez Homers as Cubs Blank Lugnuts 3-0 - South Bend Cubs
- Kernels Walk off with 1-0 Win - Peoria Chiefs
- Great Lakes Holds off Wisconsin 7-3, Now First Place in Midwest League - Great Lakes Loons
- Milbrandt Leads Sky Carp to 2-1 Victory - Beloit Sky Carp
- Offensive Struggles Continue, Quad Cities Drops Third-Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Great Lakes Turns Early Lead Into a Win Over Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Errors Burn 'Caps in Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Top West Michigan 8-5 on Friday for Second Straight Win - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Drop Friday Night Affair Despite Villar's Career Day - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Matthews Dominates as Kernels Walk-Off Peoria 1-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Three's No Charm as Cubs Shut out Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Information: May 3 at Lake County Captains (Guardians) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM Game) - Dayton Dragons
- West Michigan Whitecaps and SpartanNash Announce Naming Rights for New Suite Level Club - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.