Milbrandt Leads Sky Carp to 2-1 Victory

May 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - The Sky Carp made a pair of third inning runs stand up Friday night in a 2-1 win over the River Bandits at ABC Supply Stadium.

A festive crowd of 1,551 kicked their weekend off in style as Sky Carp starter Karson Milbrandt shut down the River Bandits to the tune of four hits and one run over six innings.

The outing included seven strikeouts, which ties Milbrandt's career high.

The Sky Carp bullpen was just as good, with Edgar Sanchez, Tyler Eckberg and Dale Stanavich combining for three scoreless frames.

The Carp scored their only runs in the third inning, with Jake Thompson scoring Chase Luttrell on a single and a Jake DeLeo grounder giving the home team a 2-0 advantage.

Although the River Bandits would score a run in the sixth against Milbrandt, they could get no closer as the Sky Carp continued their season-long dominance at ABC Supply Stadium.

GAME NOTABLES

Jake Thompson increased his hitting streak to 12 games with a single in the seventh inning. 10 of the 12 games have come with the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp improved to 11-2 at home with the win. ]

The win moved the Sky Carp to within 1.5 games of first-place Quad Cities and Wisconsin, who lost to Great Lake Friday night.

WHO: River Bandits at Sky Carp

WHEN: Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

WHERE: ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit.

TICKETS: Available online at www.skycarp.com or at the Sky Carp box office which reopens on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

