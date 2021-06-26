Wesneski Leads Way in Three-Hit Shutout

June 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Hayden Wesneski

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Hayden Wesneski(Somerset Patriots)

Portland, Maine - The Somerset Patriots (31-15) won their fourth-straight Saturday night with a 3-0 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (25-21) at Hadlock Field.

Three Patriots pitchers - Hayden Wesneski (W, 1-1), Michael Gomez, and Ron Marinaccio (SV, 1) - combined to limit the Sea Dogs to just three hits across nine scoreless innings.

Wesneski tossed six shutout innings over which he scattered two hits and two walks while striking out seven. Gomez worked a scoreless seventh frame before Marinaccio went six up, six down with four strikeouts over the final two innings to earn his first save of the year.

The only runs of the game came on a Diego Castillo (8) leadoff home run and a Dermis Garcia (13) two-run shot in the fourth inning.

Kutter Crawford (L, 1-2) allowed three runs on three hits over 3.2 innings to suffer the loss.

Somerset is now six game up on Portland for first place in the Northeast Division and own the best overall record among all Double-A clubs.

The Patriots and Sea Dogs conclude their six-game series Sunday afternoon. Right-handed pitcher Glenn Otto (4-2, 3.45 ERA) gets the ball for Somerset against southpaw Enmanuel De Jesus (2-2, 7.40). First pitch at Hadlock Field is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.