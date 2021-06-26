June 26, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THREE IN A ROW - After the loss 7-4 last night to the Somerset Patriots, the Sea Dogs have now lost three straight games. The season long for losses this season is four, when Portland dropped four-in-a-row to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field, 6/10-6/13.

CRAWFORD RETURNS - RHP Kutter Crawford was activated off the Injured List earlier today. He last started 6/1 @ Harrisburg and tossed 5.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking two and striking out six. He also gave up one home run. He has allowed two runs in his last two starts (10.0 IP).

LOWEST IN MILB - Grant Williams has the lowest strikeout percentage in all levels of Minor League Baseball. He has struck out just seven times in 124 at-bats which means he strikeouts just 5.6% of the time.

SPEAKING OF STRIKEOUTS - The Sea Dogs have struck out the fewest amount of times in the Double-A Northeast League. Portland has gone down on strikes 359 times compared to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats who have struck out the most in the league, 474 times.

NUMBERS IN THE ORGANIZATION - The Sea Dogs have the highest batting average of all Red Sox affiliates with .255. The Worcester Red Sox are batting .254, Greenville Drive is batting .250 and the Salem Red Sox own a .240 batting average this season. The Woo Sox lead the organization with 68 home runs while the Sea Dogs have 50.

STANDINGS HOLD - With the loss last night, the Sea Dogs are 5.0 games out of

first place behind the Somerset Patriots. The Fisher Cats who are in third place are currently 9.0 games out of first place, but are riding a seven-game winning streak and will take on the Bowie Baysox tonight. The Sea Dogs will face the Fisher Cats for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, June 29 at Delta Dental Stadium.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford makes his return to the mound tonight after returning for the Injured List. His last start was 6/1 at Harrisburg where he tossed 5.0 innings with six strikeouts. The only hit came from a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning by Rhett Wiseman after he had retired the first seven batters in order.

