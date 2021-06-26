Senators Rebound to Top Altoona

One night after losing in the ninth inning, the Senators bounced back with a solid game and win over Altoona 4-2 Saturday night at PNG Field. Harrisburg tallied a run in the first and two more in the third giving Tim Cate an early cushion. Cate pitched five solid innings for the win in his first outing in two weeks.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Tim Cate started and was the first of four Sens pitchers. He went five innings allowing a run on six hits. He threw just 56 pitches, 39 for strikes and didn't walk a batter while striking out five.

Pearson McMahan tossed a scoreless sixth for the Sens.

Jhonatan German pitched the seventh and faced just three hitters while striking out one.

Gabe Klobosits tossed two innings, allowing a solo home run in the ninth, but earning his third save by securing the win for Cate.

WITH THE GAVEL

Rhett Wiseman went 2-for-5 with a double.

Jakson Reetz went 1-for-1 and was hit twice and walked once. His hit was a double, he scored two runs and drove in one.

Kyle Marinconz drove in a run with an RBI single.

FILIBUSTERS

Cole Freeman had his 10-game hit streak snapped going 0-for-4. However, he made the play of the game robbing Brendt Citta of extra bases in the bottom of the eighth by making a catch high up against the centerfield wall. With a win tomorrow the Senators would secure their first series win this season.

ON DECK

The Senators and Altoona Curve play game six of their six-game series Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 1:40 p.m.

