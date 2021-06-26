Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Information

ERIE SEAWOLVES (28-18, T1ST PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (27-18, 3RD PLACE SW DIVISION, 0.5 GB)

RHP A.J. LADWIG (2-2, 4.61 ERA) VS. RHP THOMAS PONTICELLI (2-1, 2.81 ERA)

SATURDAY, JUNE 26 | 7:05 P.M. | CANAL PARK

GAME #47 | ROAD GAME #23 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE AND STARTING PITCHERS

SUNDAY, JUNE 27 AT AKRON - 2:05 P.M. - CANAL PARK

TBD VS. LHP JUAN HILLMAN (5-1, 3.02 ERA)

MONDAY - OFF DAY

TUESDAY, JUNE 29 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD VS. TBD

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30 VS. READING - 7:05 P.M. - UPMC PARK

TBD VS. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves pulled off a tight win on Friday night against the Akron RubberDucks. Dillon Dingler hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, the only runs Erie scored in the game. Chance Kirby tossed six innings while only allowing one run to earn his first win in Double-A, as Erie held on for a 2-1 final. Chance Kirby was a savior for the Erie bullpen in his second start in Double-A. The starting pitcher tossed six strong innings and allowed only one run. Kirby started the night with five scoreless frames, but was hit for a solo home run by Akron's hard-hitting outfielder Oscar Gonzalez. The 'Wolves scored in the first inning for the third consecutive game. After Riley Greene reached first base on a fielding error, Dillon Dingler clubbed his first Double-A home run to right-center field to score the pair to give Erie all the offense needed.

