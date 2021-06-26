Patriots Shutout Sea Dogs 3-0

Portland, Maine - The Somerset Patriots (31-15) shutout the Portland Sea Dogs (25-21) 3-0 Saturday night at Hadlock Field before a crowd of 5,171. Portland has lost four straight to Somerset, who lead the Double-A Northeast League Northern Division.

Hayden Wesneski and two relievers combined to hold the Sea Dogs to just three hits. Wesneski (1-1) earned his first Double-A win firing six scoreless innings limiting the Sea Dogs to two hits. He walked two and struck out seven. The 23-year-old is ranked as the Yankees No.30 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Both starters tossed three hitless innings to open the game.

Sea Dogs starter Kutter Crawford, who was activated off the injured list earlier today, tossed three perfect innings before running into trouble in the fourth inning. Diego Castillo led off the inning with his 8th home run off the year. With two outs and a runner on, Dermis Garcia hit a 3-2 pitch out of the park for his 13th home run of the season, tying him for the league lead, to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs threatened in their half of the fourth inning loading the bases with one out with singles from Tate Matheny and Hudson Putts along with a walk to Pedro Castellanos, but Wesneski got Ronaldo Hernandez to ground into a double play to end the threat.

Crawford (1-2) took the loss allowing three runs on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs bullpen tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Relievers Denyi Reyes, Seth Blair, and Durbin Feltman all had scoreless outings. Portland pitchers combined to strikeout 11 batters.

The Patriots bullpen was also impressive as Michael Gomez tossed a scoreless inning and Ron Marinaccio tossed two hitless innings to earn his first save of the year.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM at Hadlock Field. Righty Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.35) is scheduled to take the mound for Portland. Somerset will send righty Luis Medina (0-1, 7.20) to the hill. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 12:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

